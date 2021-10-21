A week after minorities in Bangladesh faced one of the worst forms of communal violence, the country's Hindu community is still reeling in fear of rightwing Muslim groups showing up in their villages and towns with an intent to harm them.

“I have always lived in fear,” a 30-year-old Hindu man who wished to remain anonymous told TRT World.

“Growing up, my experiences of puja festivals have been positive. But I always felt a fear that I could sense within my community,” said the young journalist who grew up in Faridpur, a south-central district in Bangladesh.

His parents also experienced the same unease about being Hindus in Bangladesh.

“The reason for this is that you never see justice being served after these attacks. So, there was always a concern relating to security,” he said.

As Bangladesh's mainstream media portrays attacks on minorities as communal clashes, he said the attacks should not be seen as clashes since it was an organised assault led by radical Muslim groups.

“You have only one side carrying out the attacks. It is communal terror”.

The 30-year-old thinks that sermons delivered by far-right clerics in mosques are leading Bangladeshi youth to the path of radicalisation, where a minority is seen as the enemy of a majority faith.

Then the social media, he added, lights the fire.

How Muslim mobs gathered

The attacks began on October 13 in the Muslim-majority country after a photo went viral on social media, showing a copy of the Quran being placed at the feet of a Hindu idol.

Goaded by the image, angry mobs of Muslims started attacking Hindu temples when Hindus celebrated the Durga Puja festival in various districts.

Bangladesh's law enforcement agencies responded to the attack by killing four Muslim men in Chandpur district while controlling the crowd that reportedly attacked Hindus. In other parts of the country, the police rounded up at least 450 people.

But anger kept boiling against the alleged desecration of the Quran. On October 16, thousands of Muslim protesters gathered in Dhaka to protest against the event, which they saw as an "insult to Islam".

More violence broke out in northern Bangladesh's Rangpur district. The trigger was another derogatory Facebook post — supposedly demeaning to Islam — shared by a user with a Hindu name. Next, the angry mobs torched 20 Hindu homes in the Pirganj neighbourhood.

The violence targeting Hindus killed two people from the minority faith and spread to other districts continuing for five days until October 17.

At least 150 Hindus were also injured, and 80 ‘mandaps’ (small temporary zones built as worship places) were vandalized during the mayhem, according to figures provided by Hindu community leader Gobinda Chandra Pramanik.