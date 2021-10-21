TÜRKİYE
Turkey arrests 15 for links to Israel’s Mossad
Those arrested are suspected of collecting information for the Israeli spy agency through Palestinian and Syrian nationals in Turkey.
Turkish judicial sources said the suspects were arrested as part of an investigation launched by the Istanbul public prosecutor’s office. / AA
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
October 21, 2021

At least 15 people with links to an Israeli intelligence service have been apprehended in Turkey, sources said.

They were arrested as part of an investigation launched by the Istanbul public prosecutor’s office, according to Turkish judicial sources.

The suspects were relaying information and passing documents to the Israeli spy agency, said the sources on Tuesday, who requested anonymity due restrictions on speaking to the media.

The network relied on Palestinian and Syrian nationals living in Turkey, who received payments through wire transfers and couriers, the sources added.

The suspects were presented in court and then transferred to the Maltepe prison in Istanbul.

READ MORE: Turkish intelligence thwarts attempt to abduct Iranian soldier

SOURCE:AA
