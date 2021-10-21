TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey could expel 10 Western envoys over remarks on Osman Kavala case
President Erdogan tells Foreign Minister Cavusoglu that Turkey cannot host the ambassadors, days after envoys from US, Germany and eight other Western countries called for the jailed businessman’s release.
Turkey could expel 10 Western envoys over remarks on Osman Kavala case
Turkey could potentially expel the ambassadors of the US, Germany and eight other Western countries, President Erdogan said at the end of a trip to Nigeria on October 20, 2021. / Reuters
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
October 21, 2021

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Ankara could expel the ambassadors of the United States, Germany and eight other Western countries over remarks on the detention and trial of a businessman. 

"I told our foreign minister that we cannot have the luxury of hosting them in our country," Erdogan told reporters in comments reported on Thursday.

The ambassadors of US, Germany, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway and Sweden shared a joint statement on social media on Monday, calling for Osman Kavala's release, claiming the ongoing case has cast a shadow over Turkey.

The 10 envoys were summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

Kavala's next court hearing is set for November 26.

RECOMMENDED

Kavala was first arrested over criminal charges related to the 2013 Gezi protests, a small number of demonstrations in Istanbul that later transformed into nationwide protests.

The businessman was later remanded into custody by an Istanbul court as part of a probe into the 2016 coup attempt in Turkey, with prosecutors accusing him of spying.

The Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) stands accused of orchestrating the coup attempt of July 15, 2016 which left 251 people dead and nearly 2,200 wounded.

Turkey also accuses FETO of a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

READ MORE: Turkey summons envoys of 10 countries over remarks on Osman Kavala case

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
2nd round of talks between Ukraine, Russia, US kicks off in Abu Dhabi, POW swap expected