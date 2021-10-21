Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Ankara could expel the ambassadors of the United States, Germany and eight other Western countries over remarks on the detention and trial of a businessman.

"I told our foreign minister that we cannot have the luxury of hosting them in our country," Erdogan told reporters in comments reported on Thursday.

The ambassadors of US, Germany, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway and Sweden shared a joint statement on social media on Monday, calling for Osman Kavala's release, claiming the ongoing case has cast a shadow over Turkey.

The 10 envoys were summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

Kavala's next court hearing is set for November 26.