An alliance of pro-democracy groups has called for protests on the streets of Sudanese cities in support of Sudan’s civilian-led government.

The Sudanese Professionals Association, SPA, called on people from all sectors to participate in the one-million marches planned for Thursday.

The SPA said there was an urgent need for a comprehensive democratic transition as the people of Sudan are tired of political crisis.

The call for protests came after an escalation between the government and the military as the army-aligned Sudanese protesters continued to rally for the fifth day, aggravating what Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok called the "worst and most dangerous crisis" of the country's precarious transition.

The pro-military protesters are demanding the dissolution of Sudan's interim government, saying it has "failed" them politically and economically.

US urges for peaceful protest

Organisers and supporters of Thursday's march have listed a number of demands, including an end to the former regime and its institutions, comprehensive and sustainable peace, and the formation of the Revolutionary Legislative Council.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called Sudanese to keep their protest peaceful.

In a tweet, he said that the US calls on the Sudanese people to exercise their right to assembly peacefully and without violence, consistent with the spirit of the transition.