WORLD
3 MIN READ
Sudan braces for massive demonstrations in support of civilian rule
Around one million people are expected on the streets of capital Khartoum and other cities to demand a democratic transition to civilian rule amid tensions between PM Hamdok’s government and the military
Sudan braces for massive demonstrations in support of civilian rule
Sudanese protesters take to the streets in the capital Khartoum during a demonstration demanding the dissolution of the transitional government, on October 20, 2021. / AFP
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
October 21, 2021

An alliance of pro-democracy groups has called for protests on the streets of Sudanese cities in support of Sudan’s civilian-led government.

The Sudanese Professionals Association, SPA, called on people from all sectors to participate in the one-million marches planned for Thursday.

The SPA said there was an urgent need for a comprehensive democratic transition as the people of Sudan are tired of political crisis.

The call for protests came after an escalation between the government and the military as the army-aligned Sudanese protesters continued to rally for the fifth day, aggravating what Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok called the "worst and most dangerous crisis" of the country's precarious transition.

The pro-military protesters are demanding the dissolution of Sudan's interim government, saying it has "failed" them politically and economically.

US urges for peaceful protest

Organisers and supporters of Thursday's march have listed a number of demands, including an end to the former regime and its institutions, comprehensive and sustainable peace, and the formation of the Revolutionary Legislative Council.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called Sudanese to keep their protest peaceful. 

In a tweet, he said that the US calls on the Sudanese people to exercise their right to assembly peacefully and without violence, consistent with the spirit of the transition.

RECOMMENDED

The US Embassy Khartoum also encouraged demonstrators to be peaceful and remind them of the strong US support for Sudan’s democratic transition.

Rival Sudanese protest leaders on Wednesday urged their supporters to remain peaceful on the eve of a critical day of demonstrations over the fate of the country's fragile transition to civilian rule.

The demonstrations come as Sudanese politics reels from divisions among the civilian and military factions steering the rocky transition since Bashir was toppled and jailed in April 2019 following mass protests.

Sudan is run by a Sovereign Council, a military-civilian body that oversees the transition until elections slated for 2023, with the transitional government led by Hamdok, a former UN economist.

Sudan said last month it had thwarted a coup attempt that it blamed on both military officers and civilians linked to Bashir's regime.

READ MORE: Sudan blames Omar al Bashir's supporters for attempted coup

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales