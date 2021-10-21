Almost half of the 53,000 Afghan refugees who have arrived in the US and are living at military facilities are children, according to a report.

The disclosure was made in a letter from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to lawmakers that was obtained by the Wall Street Journal newspaper on Thursday.

The letter was sent in response to queries from Senator James Inhofe, the ranking Republican on the Armed Services Committee.

Roughly 22 percent of those who have arrived are adult females compared to 34 percent who are male adults, said the letter. The figures provided by Austin are approximations.

Turning to the roughly 124,000 people who were evacuated from Afghanistan in the final days of the US occupation, Austin said the vast majority –– 85 percent, or 105,000 –– were Afghans.

Stay to extend at US military facilities

The Afghans who remain at US military facilities are expected to stay there for months due to a measles outbreak, housing shortage, and a bureaucratic delay in processing paperwork, according to the Journal.