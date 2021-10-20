Brazil's Justice Ministry has dispatched security forces to an indigenous reservation in the south of the country where two people have been killed in a dispute over renting land to soy farmers.

Federal police said they are investigating the fatal shooting of two members of the Kaingang tribe on Saturday during a wave of violence fueled by dissent in the community over distributing the farming income.

Iuri de Oliveira, the officer leading the investigation, told Reuters news agency that Rosenildo Batista and Lucas Caetano were killed after being expelled from the reservation over a disagreement with the tribal leader.

He said police have identified suspects in the killings but have not made any arrests yet.

Soy farming

Human rights groups and members of the Kaingang community say the murders are related to an arrangement to grow cash crops on the Serrinha reservation, a 12,000-hectare area in Brazil's southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul.

With scarce global soy supplies and Brazil selling large volumes to China, the pressure is immense to expand grain areas, and far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has encouraged commercial farming on indigenous lands.