WORLD
2 MIN READ
'Drone attack' targets US military base in Syria
No casualties reported among American forces from attack on Al Tanf base in southwestern Rif Dimashq governorate, US officials say.
'Drone attack' targets US military base in Syria
The Al Tanf base, a desert garrison, was set up in 2016 as part of the fight against the Daesh group. / AP Archive
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
October 20, 2021

A drone attack has targeted a US military base near Syria's border with Iraq, US officials and a war monitor said. 

In a statement to Anadolu Agency late on Wednesday, a US official confirmed the attack on the Al Tanf military base in Syria's southwestern Rif Dimashq governorate where US forces are deployed.

There were no casualties among American forces, the official said.

"We know of no casualties," an official said on condition of anonymity to the AFP news agency.

"Explosions resounded from the Al Tanf base used by the US-led coalition" fighting Daesh group, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

According to the monitor, a "drone attack" was responsible for the blasts.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE:This is how the US can (still) become kingmaker in Syria

Base set up in 2016

The Al Tanf base, a desert garrison, was set up in 2016 as part of the fight against the Daesh group.

The Syrian regime and its allies have repeatedly said US troops had no reason to be there.

Iran-backed forces are deployed in close proximity to the desert outpost, which sits on the strategically significant Baghdad-Damascus highway.

READ MORE:Britain and France say they will leave Syria if the US leaves

SOURCE:AA, AFP
Explore
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
2nd round of talks between Ukraine, Russia, US kicks off in Abu Dhabi, POW swap expected