French fossil fuel giant Total was warned about the potential catastrophic effects of pumping fossil fuels into the air fifty years ago but chose to do nothing, new research has unveiled.

A paper published on Wednesday by three historians in the Global Environmental Change journal shows that the company (now TotalEnergies) was warned of the link between fossil fuels and global warming as early as 1971, but chose to obfuscate or downplay the issue in the ensuing decades.

Researchers at CRNS, Sciences Po and the University of Stanford used the company’s archives, internal documents, as well as interviews with former company executives to reconstruct the company’s role in downplaying and engaging in “overt denial of climate science”.

In the first major study of its kind, researchers allege the company was first warned of potential harmful effects in 1971 and became fully aware of the issue by the 1980s, when it began promoting doubt about emerging climate science.

In the 1990s, the study says, the company began publicly acknowledging climate science while pursuing a lobbying strategy aimed at preventing or delaying any regulation of the industry.

In a statement following the paper’s publication, TotalEnergies responded that Total and its sister company Elf did not have more knowledge of climate risk than what was published in scientific journals at the time.

“It is therefore wrong to claim that the climate risk was concealed by Total or Elf, either in the 1970s or since,” the statement said.

Smoke and mirrors

Researchers found that the company’s magazine, Total Information, warned in 1971 that the burning of an increasing amount of fossil fuels could lead to a possible increase in the average temperature of the atmosphere of 1°C to 1.5°C. The article stated that ““if the consumption of coal and oil keeps the same rhythm in the years to come”, it could have “important impacts” including “a partial melting of the polar ice caps, which would certainly result in significant sea level rise.”