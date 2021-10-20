NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has urged members not to let disagreements over the departure from Afghanistan divide the alliance, as defence ministers look to take stock of what went wrong.

"The disagreements or differences of opinions about AUKUS [a trilateral security pact between Australia, the UK and the US] within the alliance and Afghanistan do not change the fundamental need and message that Europe or North America has to stand together," Stoltenberg told journalists on Wednesday.

"We face a more competitive world we face more state-to-state rivalry, and then it's even more important that we stand together as the 30 allies."

'Lessons learnt'

Defence ministers will meet in Brussels on Thursday for their first face-to-face talks since the chaotic withdrawal and mammoth evacuation effort.

The alliance is conducting a review of "lessons learnt" from its two-decade involvement in Afghanistan and the disastrous way it ended.

"We'll talk about NATO's role in post-Afghanistan and some of the lessons learnt from Afghanistan," US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said ahead of the meeting.

Stoltenberg insisted that it remained too early to draw final conclusions from the collapse in Afghanistan.