WORLD
3 MIN READ
Stoltenberg calls on NATO members to overcome Afghanistan tensions
The statement from NATO chief, Jens Stoltenberg, comes ahead of Thursday's defence ministers meeting in Brussels for their first face-to-face talks since the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and a mammoth evacuation effort.
Stoltenberg calls on NATO members to overcome Afghanistan tensions
NATO is set to conduct a review of "lessons learnt" from its two-decade involvement in Afghanistan and the disastrous way it ended. / AP
Ufuk Necat TasciUfuk Necat Tasci
October 20, 2021

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has urged members not to let disagreements over the departure from Afghanistan divide the alliance, as defence ministers look to take stock of what went wrong. 

"The disagreements or differences of opinions about AUKUS [a trilateral security pact between Australia, the UK and the US] within the alliance and Afghanistan do not change the fundamental need and message that Europe or North America has to stand together," Stoltenberg told journalists on Wednesday. 

"We face a more competitive world we face more state-to-state rivalry, and then it's even more important that we stand together as the 30 allies."

READ MORE: Russia: Afghan Taliban must meet rights expectations to gain recognition

'Lessons learnt'

Defence ministers will meet in Brussels on Thursday for their first face-to-face talks since the chaotic withdrawal and mammoth evacuation effort. 

The alliance is conducting a review of "lessons learnt" from its two-decade involvement in Afghanistan and the disastrous way it ended. 

"We'll talk about NATO's role in post-Afghanistan and some of the lessons learnt from Afghanistan," US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said ahead of the meeting. 

Stoltenberg insisted that it remained too early to draw final conclusions from the collapse in Afghanistan.

RECOMMENDED

"But we should not draw the wrong conclusion of Afghanistan and think that NATO allies and NATO should never again engage in military operations to fight extremism, or terrorism," he said. 

Stoltenberg insisted that there had been ample consultation between the US and other allies over the decision to withdraw.

"We were clear eyed about the risks, the risk of Taliban returning," he said. 

READ MORE:Inclusive government in Afghanistan a top priority in Moscow talks

"But we also knew that the alternative to stay entailed risks of more violence, more fighting and also most likely the need for us to increase the number of NATO troops."

The Taliban swept to power in the country after NATO troops withdrew on the back of a decision by US President Joe Biden to end Washington's longest war. 

The collapse of the government after 20 years of Western military involvement sparked criticism from some allies of the US over the manner of its decision to pull out.

NATO was subsequently also rocked by a separate dispute between France and the US over Washington's new AUKUS defence pact with Australia and Britain that saw Paris lose a mammoth submarine contract. 

READ MORE:US: Taliban won't get access to Afghan central bank reserves

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales