WORLD
5 MIN READ
Afghan Taliban agrees to new national polio vaccination drive
With the Taliban trying to win the world’s recognition of its new government, the movement has taken a sharp turn from its past opposition to vaccination campaigns, which have not taken place in over three years.
Afghan Taliban agrees to new national polio vaccination drive
WHO said a new nationwide vaccination campaign will begin on November 8. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
October 20, 2021

UN agencies are gearing up to vaccinate all of Afghanistan’s children under 5 against polio for the first time since 2018, after the Taliban agreed to the campaign.

The World Health Organization confirmed the agreement on Wednesday, but Taliban officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

For the past three years, the Taliban barred UN-organized vaccination teams from doing door-to-door campaigns in parts of Afghanistan under their control, apparently out of suspicion they could be spies for the government or the West. 

Because of the ban and ongoing fighting, some 3.3 million children over the past three years have not been vaccinated.

The Taliban’s reported agreement now, after becoming the rulers of Afghanistan, appeared aimed at showing they are willing to cooperate with international agencies.

The longtime militant insurgent force has been trying to win the world’s recognition of its new government and re-open the door for international aid to rescue the crumbling economy.

But the World Health Organization and the UN children’s agency UNICEF said in a statement on Monday that they welcomed the decision by the Taliban leadership supporting the resumption of house-to-house polio vaccinations across the country.

READ MORE: What about the mental health of Afghan children?

New campaign to begin on Nov 8

Afghanistan and neighboring Pakistan are the only countries in the world where polio remains endemic. 

The disease can cause partial paralysis in children. Since 2010, the country has been carrying out regular inoculation campaigns in which workers go door to door, giving the vaccine to children. Most of the workers are women, since they can get better access to mothers and children.

But large sections of the country have been out of their reach in recent years. In parts of the south, particularly, the ban by the Taliban was in effect.

RECOMMENDED

In other areas, door-to-door campaigns were impossible because of fighting between the government and the insurgents, or because of fears of kidnappings or roadside bombs. In some places, hard-line clerics spoke out against vaccinations, calling them un-Islamic or a Western plot.

WHO said a new nationwide vaccination campaign will begin on November 8, followed by another synchronized with Pakistan’s polio vaccination campaign in December. 

The estimated target population is Afghanistan’s 10 million children under 5, including the more than 3.3 million who could not be reached since 2018, Dr Hamid Jafari, WHO's director of polio eradication for the eastern Mediterranean region, told The Associated Press. 

“Restarting polio vaccination in all areas of Afghanistan now will prevent a major resurgence of polio outbreaks within the country and ensure there is no international spread,” Jafari said.

“This is an extremely important step in the right direction,” said Dapeng Luo, WHO Representative in Afghanistan. He said it was a good sign that multiple campaigns are planned. "Sustained access to all children is essential to end polio for good.” 

READ MORE: Hunger and cold threaten Afghanistan as aid agencies begin helping out

'Absolute protection'

On March 30, three women were gunned down in two separate attacks as they carried out door-to-door vaccinations in the eastern city of Jalalabad. 

It was the first time vaccination workers have been killed in a decade of door-to-door inoculations against the disease in Afghanistan. 

Jafari said the Taliban's previous ban in its areas was “mainly for security reasons,” not out of opposition to vaccinations themselves.

The Taliban, he said, have committed to “the absolute protection and security of all health workers and all frontline workers” in the campaign. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
2nd round of talks between Ukraine, Russia, US kicks off in Abu Dhabi, POW swap expected