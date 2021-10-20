In 2006, Emad Ahmed’s yearning to reunite his Palestinian family in Gaza pushed him to take the bold decision of returning to the strip, where he’d be stuck ever since. His family was split between bordering Egypt and the land that would be besieged by Israel the next year. He immediately applied for a residency but the renewed blockade would turn out to be the longest ever and residencies would be on hold for more than a decade.

On October 19, 2021, however, news spread among Palestinians that Israel would be granting residency to 4,000 Palestinians after over a decade.

The long hold had seen only one exception in 2008, when Israel made a one-time gesture to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, approving the residencies of 32,000 people. This time, too, it would come as a gesture, after Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz promised approvals for a small batch of people residing in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, during a meeting with the PA leader.

But now 42 years old, Ahmed wasn’t among those approved, much like 26,000 other Palestinians stuck in limbo. It’s unclear if there will be further approvals.

“That means I’m stuck in Gaza. I can’t have a passport and I can’t travel abroad,” Ahmed told TRT World.

“I’m not getting one of the newly approved official IDs but having this development gives me hope that I might get an ID in the future, then have a passport and freedom of travel,” Ahmad said.

“Now, I feel imprisoned.”

The ID cards only lift restrictions for some

For the ones who were notified, however, it means passing through Israeli military checkpoints in the West Bank without being stopped by Israeli security forces.

The new group of Palestinians can apply to the Palestinian Interior Ministry to issue Israeli approved Palestinian identity cards, and update the existing ID cards with their current address. Neither the PA, nor Hamas, which rules Gaza, has the authority to make these changes.

An Israeli defence official said Tel Aviv approves changes in residencies of 4,000 people, but only 1,200 of these are actually being granted residency, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported.

The rest are Gazans who moved to the West Bank before the siege, and they’re only just allowed to update their residency information on their IDs - which has been an obstacle to travel within the West Bank.