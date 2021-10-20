Israel legalises 4,000 Palestinians, but many still feel ‘imprisoned’
WORLD
6 MIN READ
Israel legalises 4,000 Palestinians, but many still feel ‘imprisoned’For the first time in over a decade, Israel approved the legal status of some Palestinians who live in the West Bank. The ones who didn’t get the notification hope it won’t take another 12 years.
Palestinian women wait to cross the Qalandia checkpoint between the West Bank city of Ramallah and Jerusalem, to attend the first Friday prayers in al-Aqsa mosque, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Friday, April 16, 2021. A limited number of Palestinian residents who carry both a travel permit and a vaccination document, are allowed to cross into Israel to attend the prayers at al-Aqsa mosque. / AP
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
October 20, 2021

In 2006, Emad Ahmed’s yearning to reunite his Palestinian family in Gaza pushed him to take the bold decision of returning to the strip, where he’d be stuck ever since. His family was split between bordering Egypt and the land that would be besieged by Israel the next year. He immediately applied for a residency but the renewed blockade would turn out to be the longest ever and residencies would be on hold for more than a decade.

On October 19, 2021, however, news spread among Palestinians that Israel would be granting residency to 4,000 Palestinians after over a decade.

The long hold had seen only one exception in 2008, when Israel made a one-time gesture to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, approving the residencies of 32,000 people. This time, too, it would come as a gesture, after Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz promised approvals for a small batch of people residing in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, during a meeting with the PA leader.

But now 42 years old, Ahmed wasn’t among those approved, much like 26,000 other Palestinians stuck in limbo. It’s unclear if there will be further approvals.

“That means I’m stuck in Gaza. I can’t have a passport and I can’t travel abroad,” Ahmed told TRT World.

“I’m not getting one of the newly approved official IDs but having this development gives me hope that I might get an ID in the future, then have a passport and freedom of travel,” Ahmad said. 

“Now, I feel imprisoned.”

The ID cards only lift restrictions for some

For the ones who were notified, however, it means passing through Israeli military checkpoints in the West Bank without being stopped by Israeli security forces.

The new group of Palestinians can apply to the Palestinian Interior Ministry to issue Israeli approved Palestinian identity cards, and update the existing ID cards with their current address. Neither the PA, nor Hamas, which rules Gaza, has the authority to make these changes.

An Israeli defence official said Tel Aviv approves changes in residencies of 4,000 people, but only 1,200 of these are actually being granted residency, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported

The rest are Gazans who moved to the West Bank before the siege, and they’re only just allowed to update their residency information on their IDs - which has been an obstacle to travel within the West Bank. 

RECOMMENDED

About 475,000 Israelis live in West Bank settlements deemed illegal under international law.

Thousands of Palestinians have been denied identity documents since 1967, when Israel occupied the West Bank, actively denying the legality of their presence in the West Bank and Gaza on the grounds that their presence must predate the Israeli occupation. 

The permit system remains

The lack of documentation recognised by Israel also generates a family reunification issue with divided families unable to visit each other in various units separated by Israel: the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem.

Israel first imposed freedom of movement restrictions in the 1990s then tightened and unilaterally halted the family reunification process in 2000 following the Second Intifada.

The Israeli defense ministry took the decision on humanitarian grounds, one army official told Haaretz. But the source also said the establishment was supportive of the move because it would allow Israeli security forces to monitor Palestinians more easily, if necessary. 

Approval of some Palestinians’ residency status, however, doesn’t mean a change in the Israeli policy of requiring permits for travel between the units. The practice has been widely criticised by human rights groups.

“Passage between the units requires a permit, which Israel views as an act of charity bestowed upon Palestinians rather than an inalienable right,” B’Tselem said, adding that the practice leaves families with an impossible choice: “live together in Gaza while cut off from the rest of the family in the West Bank, or live apart.”

For Omar Shakir, Israel and Palestine Director of Human Rights Watch, the newly granted residencies point to a wider problem that remains unaddressed.

“Israeli authorities use their control over the population registry in the West Bank and Gaza to deny residency to hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, barring many from returning home and making others illegal in their own homes,” Shakir told TRT World

“Granting legal status to 4,000 Palestinians changes their lives and those of their families, but is hardly a drop in bucket and reminds us that the discriminatory restrictions serve no purpose other than maintaining apartheid.”

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
2nd round of talks between Ukraine, Russia, US kicks off in Abu Dhabi, POW swap expected