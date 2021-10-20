WORLD
3 MIN READ
More than 80 Houthi rebels killed near Yemen’s Marib in Saudi strikes
Some 1,300 Houthis have been killed in 10 consecutive days of bombardment by the Saudi-led coalition, which is fighting to keep the government bastion from falling to rebel hands.
More than 80 Houthi rebels killed near Yemen’s Marib in Saudi strikes
The Houthis began a major push to seize Marib in February and have renewed their offensive since September after a lull. October 3, 2021. / Reuters Archive
By Alican Tekingunduz
October 20, 2021

More than 82 Houthi rebels have been killed in air strikes near Yemen's strategic city of Marib, during a second week of intense reported bombing. 

This is the 10th consecutive day that the Saudi-led coalition has announced strikes around Marib, reporting a total of around 1,300 rebel fatalities. 

Most of the previously announced strikes were in Abdiya about 100 km from Marib – the internationally recognised government's last bastion in oil-rich northern Yemen. 

"Operations targeted 11 military vehicles and killed more than 82 terrorist elements" in the past 24 hours in the districts of Al Jawba and Al Kassara, the coalition fighting in Yemen said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

Al Jawba lies about 50 km south of the city and Al Kassara is about 30 km northwest.

According to a government military official on Wednesday, the Houthis have made "small advances" in Al Jawba amid clashes with loyalist troops.

READ MORE:UN warns of growing violence in Yemen as economy collapses

RECOMMENDED

Major push

The Houthis began a major push to seize Marib in February and have renewed their offensive since September after a lull.

The Yemeni civil war began in 2014 when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa, 120 km west of Marib, prompting Saudi-led forces to intervene to prop up the government the following year.

Tens of thousands of people have died and millions have been displaced in what the United Nations calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The seven years of conflict have killed or injured at least 10,000 children, the United Nations children's fund, UNICEF, said on Tuesday after a mission to the country.

READ MORE: UNICEF: More than 10,000 children killed or injured in Yemen since 2015

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
2nd round of talks between Ukraine, Russia, US kicks off in Abu Dhabi, POW swap expected