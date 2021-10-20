WORLD
3 MIN READ
UK fines Facebook over $69M over Giphy takeover breach
The fine was imposed for “consciously refusing to report all the required information” concerning the purchase last year, Britain’s competition watchdog said.
UK fines Facebook over $69M over Giphy takeover breach
The fine comes as Facebook faces a storm of criticism since a whistleblower leaked internal studies showing the company knew its sites could be harmful to young people's mental health. (FILE PHOTO) / Reuters Archive
By Alican Tekingunduz
October 20, 2021

Britain's competition watchdog has fined social network giant Facebook  £50.5 million ($69.5 million) for a "deliberate" failure to supply information linked to its takeover of animated graphics startup Giphy.

The Competition and Markets Authority said on Wednesday the fine was imposed for "consciously refusing to report all the required information" concerning the purchase last year.

"We warned Facebook that its refusal to provide us with important information was a breach of the order but, even after losing its appeal in two separate courts, Facebook continued to disregard its legal obligations," Joel Bamford, senior director of mergers at the CMA, said in a statement.

"This should serve as a warning to any company that thinks it is above the law."

READ MORE:Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp back online after global outage

The CMA said it was the first time a company had been found to have consciously breached such an order.

"Given the multiple warnings it gave Facebook, the CMA considers that Facebook's failure to comply was deliberate."

Facebook disagrees

Facebook hit out at the fine in a statement.

RECOMMENDED

"We strongly disagree with the CMA's unfair decision to punish Facebook for a best effort compliance approach, which the CMA itself ultimately approved.

"We will review the CMA's decision and consider our options," it added.

It comes as Facebook faces a storm of criticism since a whistleblower leaked internal studies showing the company knew its sites could be harmful to young people's mental health.

US authorities have struggled to regulate social media platforms like Facebook amid criticism that the tech giants trample on privacy and provide a megaphone for dangerous misinformation.

US authorities on Tuesday said Facebook had agreed to pay up to $14 million to settle a government lawsuit accusing the tech giant of favouring immigrant applicants for thousands of high-paying jobs.

READ MORE:Whistleblower: Facebook deliberately ignored anti-Muslim content in India

In the UK, the CMA on Wednesday added it had fined Facebook £500,000 ($689,000) for changing its chief compliance officer on two separate occasions without first seeking consent.

The watchdog also said its investigation into Facebook's takeover of Giphy remains ongoing.

Facebook announced in May 2020 its purchase of Giphy for a reported $400 million.

Giphy is a platform and search engine for "stickers" and other products using the graphics interchange format or GIFs.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
2nd round of talks between Ukraine, Russia, US kicks off in Abu Dhabi, POW swap expected