Turkey and Nigeria have signed multiple bilateral agreements, extending from energy to defence.

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari welcomed Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday at an official ceremony at the Presidential Palace in the capital Abuja.

After one-on-one and delegate meetings between the two sides, Erdogan announced the signing of seven deals aimed at helping expand existing bilateral ties.

"2022 will mark 60 years of relations with Nigeria," Erdogan said at a joint press conference with Buhari, sharing that current bilateral trade stands at $2B.

Buhari said the two sides signed agreements on defence, energy, mining and hydrocarbon.

One of the bilateral agreements aims at avoiding double taxation and tax evasion whereas others touch on cooperation between both foreign ministries and at a youth level.

"We are strengthening our cooperation in military defence and security issues with Nigeria, which is fighting terrorist organisations, armed gangs, and piracy," Erdogan said, offering condolences on a recent terror attack in Goronyo.

High-level Turkish delegation marks first presidential visit