It's unlikely that the Indian government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will even reach out to Kashmiri politicians, leave aside separatists, in a bid to control the spiraling violence in the disputed Himalayan territory, experts say.

New Delhi is relying increasingly on its army to curb militancy, raising fears of further escalation. There are also concerns that this can turn into a broader conflict with neighbouring Pakistan, which India accuses of supporting Kashmiri militants.

“I don’t think this (Modi) government is looking for any political compromise," said Dr. Bibhu Prasad Routray, director of Mantraya, a New Delhi based think tank.

"It will take an even more hardline approach to deal with militancy. A more hardline approach means more security operations, more deployment of forces and more violence. Caught in between are the Kashmiri civilians who are going to suffer," he told TRT World.

More than 30 people including civilians have been killed since early October as a new wave of violence has swept across the disputed territory.

In one of the deadliest days for the Indian military in recent years, nine soldiers were killed in a militant attack on October 11.

Little-known outfits with names like Resistance Front and People’s Anti Fascist Front have come forward to take responsibility for attacks including those on civilians.

Both India and Pakistan claim Kashmir. The two nuclear-armed neighbours, who have fought multiple wars over the region, control parts of the scenic valley.

A deadly new trend

A Sikh teacher and her Hindu colleague were shot dead inside a school on the outskirts of Srinagar earlier this month. Militants had checked identification cards of the staff before choosing their targets.

Indian police said other civilians who have been killed include migrants from other parts of India and Kashmiri Muslims who militants accuse of working with the security forces.

More than two dozen civilians have been killed so far this year, leading some migrant families to leave Kashmir and giving all the more reason for leaders of Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to demand stricter military intervention.

Indian security forces have claimed killing more than a dozen militants this month in armed clashes including six on Tuesday.

It often uses brute force to deal with militants.

The Armed Forces (Jammu and Kashmir) Special Powers Act gives security forces wide powers to arrest, kill and destroy property in counter insurgency operations, according to the Human Rights Watch.

An Indian military commander toldThe Hindustan Times that militants have been able to inflict damage on the army as they use a new strategy of attacking in pairs of two in densely forested regions like the Rajouri sector.

New Delhi blames Pakistan for the surge in violence, saying it has recorded four major cross-border infiltrations in the last two months.