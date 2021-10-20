Russia and Central Asia powerbrokers have agreed to work with the Taliban to promote security in the region and called on Afghanistan's new leaders to implement "moderate" policies.

Moscow hosted the Taliban for talks in the Russian capital on Wednesday, seeking to assert its influence in the region and push for action against Daesh fighters, which it says have massed in perennially volatile Afghanistan.

Representatives of 10 countries including China and Iran agreed in a statement after the talks to continue to "promote security in Afghanistan to contribute to regional stability".

The participants also called on the Taliban to "practise moderate and sound internal and external policies" and "adopt friendly policies towards neighbours of Afghanistan".

Recognition by governments

The Taliban must live up to international "expectations" on human rights if they want to be recognised by governments around the world, the Kremlin's representative on Afghanistan said on Wednesday.

During Moscow talks on Afghanistan that included representatives of the Taliban, Kremlin envoy Zamir Kabulov said the group would be recognised when they "start fulfilling the expectations of the international community on human rights and inclusion," Kabulov said.

The Kremlin's envoy to Afghanistan said the Taliban gave participants of the negotiations in Moscow, including China and Pakistan, assurances the group was making headway on rights and governance issues.

Taliban representatives told Kabulov they "are working on improving governance and improving human rights," he told reporters. "We'll see," Kabulov said.

He also called on the international community to abandon its "bias" and unite to help the Afghan people.

"Not everyone likes the new government in Afghanistan, but by punishing the government, we punish the whole people," he said.

Aid for Afghanistan

He said that a joint statement from all 10 participating countries concluding the talks would call on the United Nations to convene a donor conference to raise funds for Afghanistan.

Taliban representatives did not immediately address reporters following Kabulov's comments to journalists.