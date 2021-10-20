Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias' recent visit to Washington, which concluded with the renewal of the US-Greek mutual defence cooperation agreement, is important for Turkey. Previously renewed for one year, the new agreement will remain in force "indefinitely" unless one of the parties withdraws.

Greece will become one of the US military logistics centres in the region, especially with the increase of US military presence in the Alexandroupolis, Crete, Litochoro and Larissa regions. The renewed agreement gives the US the right to access any Greek military bases and expands the areas for the US forces to conduct military drills. The US Navy will also be able to go to Bulgaria and Romania without using Turkey's straits; in other words, the US is giving an "I do not need you" message to Ankara regarding Black Sea access.

It is one of many steps that Athens has been taking to position itself strategically in the region. In recent months, the US has sent heavy military equipment to the Balkans and European countries through the port of Alexandroupolis, with plans for further military shipments in November. The Greek foreign minister recently underlined the importance of US military presence on various occasions, including an interview last week in which he discussed Turkey as a country that might seek to become a "local superpower" if not for the presence of the United States in the region.

In a two-page letter to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken openly supported Greece and underlined the commitment of the two countries to help each other in case of an attack — indirectly referencing Turkey.

On November 6, 2020, Greece submitted a request to the US Department of Defense to purchase F-35 fighter jets, which was welcomed by the US a month later. In other words, it would not be surprising if the F-35s, which were not given to Turkey, were given to the neighbouring country soon.

It is also worth mentioning and remembering that the US military investment in Greece has continued for several years across administrations. Former Secretary of State Michael Pompeo frequently visited Greece and Southern Cyprus, and the Trump administration had even reacted sternly to Turkey's Eastern Mediterranean natural gas research vessels.