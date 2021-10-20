Poland is a focus of European attention at the moment, with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki addressing the European Parliament and leaders at a European Union summit expected later this week to grapple with a legal conundrum created by a recent ruling by Poland's constitutional court.

Some opponents of Poland's nationalist government fear that the court's ruling has put the country on a path to a possible “Polexit,” or a departure from the 27-nation EU like Britain did with Brexit.

The government denounces those spreading the idea, which it calls “fake news.”

Here is a look at the differing views on the matter – and why Poland's departure from the bloc is unlikely.

The backstory

This month Poland's constitutional court challenged the notion that EU law supersedes the laws of its 27 member nations with a ruling, saying that some EU laws are incompatible with the nation's own constitution.

That decision – made by a court dominated by ruling party loyalists – gives the Polish government the justification it had sought to ignore directives from the European Union's Court of Justice, which it doesn't like – particularly on matters of judicial independence.

The ruling marks another major test for the EU after years of managing its messy divorce from the UK.

Poland's government, which is led by the conservative Law and Justice party, has been in conflict with EU officials in Brussels since it took power in 2015.

The dispute is largely over changes to the Polish judicial system which give the ruling party more power over the courts.

Polish authorities say they seek to reform a corrupt and inefficient justice system. The European Commission believes the changes erode the country's democratic system of checks and balances.

Anti-EU rhetoric from Poland

As the standoff over the judiciary has grown tenser, with the Commission threatening to withhold billions of euros in pandemic recovery funds to Poland over it, ruling party leaders have sometimes compared the EU to the Soviet Union, Poland's occupying power during the Cold War.

Ryszard Terlecki, the party’s deputy leader, said last month that if things don’t go the way Poland likes, “we will have to search for drastic solutions.”