Turkey has criticised a European Commission report on Ankara's EU membership process, saying it once again reflects the double standards towards the country.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said the report on the enlargement strategy "unfortunately" overlooked responsibilities towards Turkey at a time when Ankara revived high-level dialogue with the EU and sought to develop a better political agenda with the European Union bloc.

Turkey also rejected the inclusion of "inconsistent and biased" Greek and Greek Cypriot theses in the report.

Turkey does not accept baseless and unfair criticism, especially in the chapters on political criteria along with judiciary and basic rights, the ministry said.

Turkey said the EU came up with unproportionate findings without evaluating the conditions specific to Turkey with regards to the country's governance, political system, basic rights and fight against terrorism.

EU's approach did not take threats against Turkey into accounts such as those by the YPG/PKK, FETO, and Daesh terrorist groups, the ministry said.

The EU's approach served no other purpose than to please "radical" circles in Europe that are against the EU and Turkey, it said.

EU obligations on refugee deal