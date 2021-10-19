The emergence of global crises such as terrorism, climate change and Covid-19 show that nations need a new approach in designing grand strategies, Turkey’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said at the TRT World Forum.

In a video message to the forum, a two-day program to discuss significant topics on the world's agenda, Altun said every nation may have different short- and long-term foreign policy objectives, however, the last two decades demonstrate that nations should pay attention to regional and global crises more diligently.

“Globalisation not only erodes the boundaries among nations, but also dissolves the barriers that nations can build to avoid regional and global crises. For instance, in addition to security risks, long lasting conflicts can create humanitarian challenges and economic and social problems for the region,” he said.

“International organisations require urgent reform to deal with global issues from humanitarian disasters to global climate change in a more efficient manner. Every country’s grand strategy necessitates a clause to help with reform and make these institutions more effective,” Altun added.

Altun said global problems require global solutions, and the emergence of global crises demonstrates that without finding a global solution to these problems, it is impossible to attain the goal of stability and security.

‘Turkey provides solutions to global problems’

Turkey, in the last few years, has followed these existing and emerging challenges in the international system and taken steps to respond to these challenges, said Altun.