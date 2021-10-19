A gang that kidnapped 17 members of a US-based missionary group has demanded a $17 million ransom for them, according to Haiti's justice minister, according to the US media.

Justice Minister Liszt Quitel said the FBI and Haitian police are in contact with the kidnappers and seeking the release of the missionaries abducted over the weekend outside the capital Port-au-Prince by a gang called 400 Mawozo, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Quitel said the gang was demanding $1 million per person.

The Journal said he identified the ages of the abducted children as 8 months and 3, 6, 14 and 15 years.

FBI agents and other US officials are helping Haitian authorities hunt for the 12 adults and five children linked to the Christian Aid Ministries in Ohio who were kidnapped on Saturday during a trip to visit an orphanage.

It is the largest reported kidnapping of its kind in recent years, with Haitian gangs growing more brazen and abductions spiking.

Nationwide strike to protest gangs

Kidnappings have become more brazen and commonplace in Haiti amid a growing political and economic crisis, with at least 628 incidents in the first nine months of 2021 alone, according to a report by the Haitian nonprofit Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights, or CARDH.