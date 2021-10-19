Russia’s Foreign Ministry has revealed that its meeting in Moscow will focus on the establishment of an inclusive government and efforts for a global response to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The military situation in Afghanistan will be also on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Participants of the “Moscow format” talks – representatives of 10 countries and the Taliban – plan to make a joint statement after the meeting, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday said Russia will not officially recognise the Taliban for now and wants the group to make good on promises it made when it came to power in Afghanistan.

Lavrov was speaking in southern Russia on the sidelines of a conference organised by the Valdai Discussion Club and ahead of talks in Moscow on Wednesday.

He said the group's promises included, in particular, those on political and ethnic inclusivity in the make-up of the government.

Taliban gets aid promise

Russia, China and Pakistan are willing to provide aid to Afghanistan, the Russian foreign ministry said late on Tuesday.

"On October 19, a meeting of the special representatives of the Russian Federation, China and Pakistan for Afghanistan took place in Moscow. The participants exchanged views on common security threats and expressed joint interest in providing urgent humanitarian and economic assistance to Afghanistan," a Foreign Ministry statement said.