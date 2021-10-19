The building of the Shrine of Divine Mercy ascends into the crowns of old chestnut trees. The Shrine, surrounded by the quiet waters of Mysliborski Lake, is nestled in the southern parts of Poland’s Pomeranian province. It is home to a dozen Sisters of Merciful Jesus, a small religious congregation active since 1947.

The congregation has survived cruel communist-era persecutions unleashed in Poland in the aftermath of World War II.

“Before 1989, no catechism was included in school curricula. The communists wiped out religious education, placing atheism as the new guideline”, priest Krzysztof Maj at the Saint Krzyża Church in Mysliborz told TRT WORLD.

The communist party saw the Roman Catholic Church- being a part of national fibre - as a threat to its rule.

After the former USSR occupied Poland, it hoped the Church would lose its influence over Polish people.

In the early 1950s, the government began to persecute the clergy associated with the Roman Catholic Church through several state institutions after a secular constitution was introduced.

The imprisonment of priests, expropriation of religious assets and extrajudicial killings of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko, priests Stanislaw Suchowolec, Sylwester Zych, and Stefan Niedzielak are some of the pages from that dark history book.

Unlike other priests, Maj felt the call to the priesthood only at a later stage of life. As a blue-collar worker, he never imagined becoming a priest. Throughout the communist era, he also served as a military chaplain in Szczecin, nowadays the capital of the Western Pomeranian region.

''I got my first job at a local railway station. It was a physical job. A lot of running around and no time to think about God. I cannot explain how it happened. But it just happened”.

In Mysliborz, almost 600 kilometres away from Warsaw, attending religious services is part of the vibrant, local culture. That’s in contrast to what’s happening in other countries where Controversies have shaken the catholic faith in recent years.

Events like the recent child abuse scandal, which has rocked the Catholic clergy in France, and reports of corruption by priests from various parts of the world, have had little impact on religious appetite in Poland.

Locals in Pomeranian province are dismissive of any possibility of creeping secularism or atheism as they cheerfully talk about their Catholic faith.

Today only 2.6 percent of Poles declare themselves as atheists.

Maj says places like Mysliborz have continued to remain a staunch bastion of the Catholic faith with the Church being “a repository of moral teachings and a heart of the national identity”. Clergymen still play an important role in the spiritual well being of the locals, even if they don’t have much to say about public matters.

Communist leaders looked down on the Church as a primitive institution that was bent upon promoting primitive notions and trying to grab power.

But even amid the Communist propaganda, some members of the Polish United Workers’ Party (PZPR) would attend religious service, side by side with their more tradition-bound relatives.

Despite state interference, this inclination towards religion was most pronounced in rural communities in southern and eastern regions where the Catholic Church still dominated daily life and local discourse.

When 'God helped' communism

Despite the years-long onslaught of Marxism and forced promotion of atheism, the communist party fell back on deep-seated religious beliefs to protect its own survival.