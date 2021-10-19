WORLD
3 MIN READ
Erdogan: Turkey will donate vaccines to Togo, other African countries
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara will also donate medical supplies to Togo, Burkina Faso and Liberia to help them in their fight against Covid-19.
Erdogan: Turkey will donate vaccines to Togo, other African countries
President Erdogan's visit marks the first official visit from Turkey to Togo at the presidential level. / AA
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
October 19, 2021

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said his country will donate Covid-19 vaccines to Togo, Burkina Faso and Liberia, as well as other medical supplies, in an effort to assist the countries in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"Turkey will be donating vaccines to Togo, Burkina Faso Liberia, as well as medical supplies in the forthcoming period," Erdogan said at a joint press conference with his Togolese counterpart Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe in Lome, Togo on Tuesday.

President Erdogan also said the two countries could take steps in many areas including security, economy and agriculture.

"In addition to this, we can also take steps in military security co-operation especially so that terrorism does not infiltrate this region. I said this to my dear friend in the bilateral meeting. We will always continue to stand by Togo in this matter," he said.

The visit to Togo is part of his three-day African tour, which began in Luanda, Angola's capital, on Monday.

Erdogan's African tour, which also includes Nigeria, is considered significant for new cooperation opportunities in Africa.

READ MORE: Erdogan kicks off African tour in a bid to strengthen ties with continent

Historic visit

President Erdogan's visit marks the first official visit from Turkey to Togo at the presidential level.

RECOMMENDED

Ankara and Lome have enjoyed good bilateral relations including regular high-level contacts during multilateral organisation meetings and economic partnership. 

Trade volume between the counties marked $106 million in 2019 and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) is also active in Togo.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Turkey rejects orientalist approach towards African continent

Ahead of his arrival on Tuesday, Turkish and Togolese flags lined streets in the capital Lome.

Posters of Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Togolese counterpart Faure Gnassingbe with the words "Together a Fairer World is Possible" were seen in various parts of the capital.

Turkey's foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's visit to Togo on July 20 last year was the first official visit from Ankara to Lome.

Turkey opened its Lome embassy on April 1 this year.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Turkey becoming Africa's leading trade partner

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem