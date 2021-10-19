Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has opened the two-day TRT World Forum 2021.

The theme of this year’s event is "Power and Paradox: Understanding Grand Strategy in the 21st Century".

Speaking at the opening ceremony through a video message on Tuesday, Erdogan expressed hope that the TRT World Forum will be beneficial for the world, the region and the country.

He expressed his gratitude to all the scientists, media and politicians who will contribute to the Forum, and congratulated the TRT management and the institutions and organisations that support the programme.

Earlier, the opening ceremony was also addressed by Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and TRT Director General Mehmet Zahid Sobaci.

Over a dozen public sessions