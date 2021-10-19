WORLD
Ecuador declares emergency over drug violence, orders troops onto streets
Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso mobilises police and troops in the streets as the South American country grapples with a surge in drug-related violence.
In this file photo taken on September 1, 2021 Ecuadorean President Guillermo Lasso delivers a speech at the Manuela Canizares public high school in the capital Quito. / AP
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
October 19, 2021

Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso has declared a state of emergency in the country grappling with a surge in drug-related violence, and ordered the mobilisation of police and military in the streets.

"Starting immediately, our Armed Forces and police will be felt with force in the streets because we are decreeing a state of emergency throughout the national territory," said the president in a speech broadcast by the state channel EcuadorTV.

"In the streets of Ecuador there is only one enemy: drug trafficking," declared the right-wing leader, adding that "in recent years Ecuador has gone from being a drug trafficking country to one that also consumes drugs."

Earlier Monday, Lasso named a new defence minister as the country reels from a massive prisons crisis.

The latest massacre inside a prison in Ecuador left a staggering 119 inmates dead. 

SOURCE:AFP
