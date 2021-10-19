Lebanon's Hezbollah leader has declared for the first time that his powerful group has 100,000 trained fighters.

Hassan Nasrallah disclosed the size of the Shia group's fighters on Monday in his first speech since seven people were killed in gunbattles on the streets of Beirut on Thursday — the worst street violence in the city in years.

The confrontation erupted over a long-running probe into last year’s massive port blast in the city.

Nasrallah's speech appeared to be meant as a deterrent to domestic foes following the nation’s worst internal violence in years.

It is difficult to verify the 100,000 fighters figure as Hezbollah is largely secretive. If true, it would be larger than the size of Lebanon's armed forces, estimated at about 85,000.

The speech came at a time of heightened tension in Lebanon over the clashes and the course of the investigation into the August 4, 2020 blast in which over 215 people were killed.

"We have prepared (those fighters) with their diverse weapons to defend our territory, our oil and gas that is being robbed before the eyes of Lebanese, to protect the dignity and sovereignty of our country from any aggression (and) terrorism and not for internal fighting," Nasrallah said.

Right-wing Christian party stoking 'civil war'

In his speech, Nasrallah accused the head of a right-wing Christian party, Samir Geagea, of seeking to ignite civil war in the small country.

Addressing Geagea directly, Nasrallah said: "Don’t miscalculate. Be wise and behave. Learn a lesson from all your wars and all our wars."

Geagea’s office declined to immediately comment late on Monday.

At the end of the country's 15-year civil war in 1990, Hezbollah was the only group to retain its weapons. It has fought several rounds of war with Israel and took credit for Israel's troop withdrawal from the country's south in 2000.

Hezbollah has also sent its fighters to support the Syrian regime's armed forces in that country's decade-long civil war.

Criticism of judge probing Beirut blast

Hezbollah and its allies have been highly critical of Judge Tarek Bitar, who is in charge of the port blast investigation, accusing him of being selective and going after some officials and not others while seeking to politicise the probe. They asked that he be removed.

The clashes Thursday came as officials from Hezbollah have suggested the judge's investigation is leaning toward holding them responsible for the port blast.