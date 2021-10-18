Top US envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has stepped down, according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Blinken announced Khalilzad's departure on Monday, saying that the envoy's deputy, Thomas West, would take over, less than two months after the United States withdrew from Afghanistan.

He had for years spearheaded US dialogue with the Taliban and was a key figure in peace talks with the group.

In mid-August, the US-backed Afghan government collapsed as the Taliban swept through the country at lightning speed and marched into the capital, Kabul, unopposed.

The United States was then left seeking the Taliban's cooperation in the chaotic US evacuation from Kabul.

A veteran diplomat

Born in Afghanistan, the 70-year-old academic turned US diplomat took senior positions under former president George W Bush, becoming the US ambassador to Kabul and then Baghdad and the United Nations.

When former president Donald Trump pushed to leave Afghanistan, he brought back Khalilzad, who led exhaustive talks with the Taliban –– without including the US-backed government in Kabul.