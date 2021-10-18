Ozdemir Bayraktar, the founder of one of Turkey’s leading defence firms Baykar, has died at the age of 72.

"The pioneer of National Technology Initiative and locally produced unmanned combat aerial vehicles (drones), our chairman of the board and our guide Ozdemir Bayraktar has passed away," a statement posted on Baykar's website on Monday read.

Bayraktar's funeral will be held on Tuesday after the noon prayer in Istanbul, it added.

Haluk Bayraktar, his son and CEO at Baykar, tweeted that his father "lived a dedicated life without compromising his values."

"He became one of those who researched and produced with his unyielding determination. He never gave up in the face of injustice, he helped as much as he could. Rest in peace."

Founding Baykar