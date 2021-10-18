The Arab majority towns and neighbourhoods in northeastern Syria are being subjected to a rapid ideological change unleashed by the SDF, which is dominated by YPG, the Syrian wing of PKK. The PKK is classified as a terrorist group by the US, European Union and Turkey.

The US-backed SDF uses civilian institutions, including schools, in Raqqa and Deir Ezzor to tighten its control in the region and gain some degree of acceptance from local Arabs.

Shaheen, a teacher in Raqqa’s countryside town of Tishreen, told TRT World the SDF exerts pressure on them through the Education Office which reports to the Raqqa Civil Council (RCC), an administrative body infiltrated by the SDF.

“Periodically, the RCC’s Education office informs us for demonstrations in the city to support the ideas of PKK, and that usually happens when SDF loses an area in a battle, and sometimes the demonstrations don’t need a specific reason. We just gather and chant pro-SDF slogans,” Shaheen said.

Shaheen said that the SDF fired three teachers, who were his colleagues, from a school in Tishreen in August 2019, and arrested one of them because they refused to participate in SDF-sponsored demonstrations.

"The SDF blackmails us saying we will lose our jobs and salaries, the money we earn to feed our families, if we do not join their campaigns and demonstrations. We don’t care about them at all. We don’t know the leader they are talking about, and we had never heard the Kurdish names they repeat all the time to identify Arab cities like Tel Abyad and Ras al Ayan".

Another teacher named Fatima said the SDF has made it necessary for all applicants to first take a 45-day "closed course", in which they are exposed to the so-called "PKK principles", before they are hired in any of Raqqa's schools.

“Despite me having graduated in history from an official Syrian university, this 45-day course was a prerequisite. I asked them to test my abilities in history if they suspect my degree is fake or something. I didn’t have 45 days to spare for their course because of my responsibilities toward my family. They refused, so I had no other option but to take the course," said the 29-year-old Fatima.

Fatima soon realised that the course was in total contrast with the concept of teaching and learning. Instead, she said, it was all about glorifying the PKK terror group and its leader Abdullah Ocalan, who has been in a Turkish prison since 1999.