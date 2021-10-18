[NOTE: Due to copyrights, the full film has been removed on November 15.]

Nandini Jammi, activist and co-founder of Check My Ads, tells us how we can reach true information in an increasingly digital world.

Disinformation and misinformation have become so common in media today and according to Jammi, we can confidently point to the ad tech industry for the proliferation of disinformation. She says, “Ad tech companies not only make it easy for disinformation outlets to earn advertising revenues, but they also block ads on disinformation at lower rates than legitimate news media because they tend to receive higher engagement. Of course, news media can’t compete in such a perverse system — particularly when they are forced to compete with disinformation outlets that push out fake stories all day long. The result is that disinformation outlets are able to flood the media with fake stories, and this ‘business’ is more profitable than running a news media outlet."

Fake news has become more common with the increased use of social media. However, Jammi says fake news isn’t new and neither are conspiracy theorists and disinformation peddlers. She explains that the difference today is that these individuals and groups have been given the power to amplify their message globally by social media platforms and build profitable businesses via their growing audiences. They’re successful not just because of social media, but because they have access to e-commerce platforms where they can sell merchandise and books, payment platforms where they can collect donations, and email marketing software that they can use to continue building audience loyalty.