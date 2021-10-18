Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, addressing the General Assembly of Angola's parliament, has stressed that his country rejects the "West-centered orientalist approach" towards the African continent.

"We embrace the peoples of the African continent without any discrimination," Erdogan noted, saying, "There are some who still cannot accept African people's achievements of independence, freedom, and equality."

Stressing "injustices in the global system," Erdogan once again underlined that "the world is bigger than five," and added, "The fate of humanity should not be left to the mercy of a handful of countries that won World War II."

"While the world and almost every aspect of our lives are changing, and diplomacy, trade, and international relations are going through radical transformations, we cannot think that the global security architecture will remain the same," he stated.

Erdogan on Sunday arrived in Angola, the first destination of his four-day tour of Africa.

'Cooperation opportunities on defence, energy'

Earlier on Monday, Erdogan said in a news conference with his Angolan counterpart Joao Lourenco that Angola previously requested Turkish-made UAVs, while Monday's talks also included armoured vehicles.

“In the last 19 years, Turkey has taken many steps in the field of the defence industry that also struck Angola's attention,” noted Erdogan, adding that the countries' defence ministers will hold further discussions. The Turkish-African business forum will be held in Turkey on October 21-22, while the Turkish African Cooperation summit will be held in Istanbul on December 17-18, Erdogan also said.

The two countries can improve cooperation in tourism, education, and trade sectors as well, he added.