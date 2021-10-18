President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Angola's capital Luanda for the first leg of his mini-tour of three African countries, also including Nigeria and Togo.

Erdogan was welcomed by Angola's Foreign Minister Tete Antonio and Alp Ay, Turkey's ambassador to the Southern African nation, at Quatro de Fevereiro International Airport.

Accompanying the president are first lady Emine Erdogan, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, and Trade Minister Mehmet Mus.

The streets of Luanda were decorated with Turkish flags to celebrate the Turkish president's arrival. Billboards showing Erdogan could also be seen in Nigeria's capital Abuja ahead of his visit.

Erdogan will start his official talks on Monday. The Turkish president will be welcomed by his Angolan counterpart Joao Lourenco with an official ceremony at the Presidential Palace.

The two leaders will hold a joint press conference after one-on-one talks and delegation meetings.

Erdogan is also expected to address Angola's parliament. He will later visit the Memorial of Dr. Antonio Agostinho Neto, the country's first president, who died in 1979.