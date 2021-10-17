The Shia Muslim community in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province have expressed concerned over the country's security situation, following two deadly attacks on mosques in the last two weeks.

"We are very worried. The security of the majority of people may have been ensured, but the situation has become very bad for minorities. Especially the Shia Afghans in Kandahar are in danger,” a resident, who did not want to give his name for security reasons, told Anadolu Agency on Sunday.

The Daesh terror group claimed responsibility for a deadly mosque attack that killed at least 47 people and wounded dozens in the southern Kandahar city on Friday.

The attack on the Fatimiya mosque was carried out by two suicide bombers, according to a statement circulated by the terror group on social media.

It came a week after another bomb attack killed 46 people at a Shia mosque in the northern Afghanistan province of Kunduz. This attack was also claimed by Daesh terror group.

READ MORE: Daesh group claims responsibility for mosque attack in Afghanistan

'We are concerned about our safety'

Several Afghans at the Fatimiya mosque accused the Taliban of not taking necessary security measures, while others said that there was no negligence, reports Anadolu Agency.

They told the news agency that the aim of the attack was to fuel a sectarian war in the country, adding that they would not stop visiting the mosque hit by explosion.

Raza Karimi, who was at the mosque at the time of attack, said:

“Afghan Shias must protect themselves and increase their security measures. We are concerned about our safety. If the Taliban want to be a government, they must ensure our security without discriminating between Shia and Sunni.”