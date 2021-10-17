Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement said it has seized new territory in the energy-rich provinces of Shabwa and Marib, gains confirmed by sources, as it presses an offensive likely to further complicate international peace efforts.

Military spokesman Yahia Sarea said Houthi rebels, who are battling a coalition led by Saudi Arabia, had taken three districts in Shabwa in southern Yemen and two more in Marib, the Saudi-backed government's last northern stronghold.

Marib has Yemen's biggest gas fields, while Shabwa has several oil fields and the country's sole liquefied natural gas terminal.

Local authorities and residents confirmed the Houthis were now in control of the Assilan, Bayhan and Ain districts in Shabwa as well as the Abdiya and Harib districts in Marib, where fighting is still raging in al Jubah and Jabal Murad.

This leaves the internationally recognised government - based in the south after the Houthis ousted it from power in the capital Sanaa in late 2014 - in control of Marib City and one other district.

Sarea said in a televised statement that Houthi forces would continue to "liberate and cleanse" Marib and called on "mercenaries and agents in Marib City" to quit the coalition.

'Indiscriminate shelling'

The Houthis “are committing genocide” in Abdiya, preventing food, medicine and other basic needs from reaching the district, said Marib provincial Governor Sheikh Sultan al Aradah.

Two UN aid workers said the Houthis have blocked humanitarian aid to the district and restricted people's movement there for around three weeks.

They said several thousand people have been displaced amid indiscriminate shelling and missile attacks on residential buildings and infrastructure in Abdiya.

The blockade also prevented the transfer of wounded and other patients out of the district, the workers said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorised to brief media.

Coalition: 165 rebels killed