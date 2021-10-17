WORLD
Bill Clinton recovering well after non-Covid infection
Former US president Bill Clinton was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center's intensive care unit for a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream.
Bill Clinton had quadruple bypass operation in 2004 and a procedure to open a blocked artery in 2010. / Reuters
By Meryem Demirhan
October 17, 2021

Former US President Bill Clinton will remain overnight in a Southern California hospital following a urological infection, but he has continued to make "excellent progress", his spokesperson has said in a statement. 

The 75-year-old, who served as president from 1993 to 2001, entered the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening after suffering from fatigue.

Clinton spokesperson Angel Urena said the former president was doing well. 

He is expected to be discharged from hospital on Sunday.

"He is in great spirits and has been spending time with family, catching up with friends, and watching college football," Urena said in a statement posted on Twitter on Saturday.

Hillary visits hospital

Clinton's wife, former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, was at the hospital on Saturday.

Since his admission to the hospital's intensive care unit, he has received fluids and antibiotics, his doctors said.

Clinton, who was in California to attend a dinner and reception for his foundation in Los Angeles County, has dealt with health problems in the past.

The Democrat served two four-year terms in the White House, overseeing strong economic growth while engaging in bruising political battles with congressional Republicans.

Clinton, a former Arkansas governor, has combined a folksy charm with deep knowledge of policy issues. 

He defeated an incumbent president, Republican George H. W. Bush, in 1992 and then beat longtime Republican Senator Bob Dole to win re-election in 1996. 

SOURCE:Reuters
