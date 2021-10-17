About 17 US Christian missionaries were kidnapped by a gang in Haiti, according to local security sources.

Amongst the kidnapped are family members and children.

The kidnapping on Saturday happened in the country's capital Port-au-Prince.

According to the New York Times, they were abducted from a bus headed to the airport to drop off some members of the group before continuing to another destination in Haiti.

A spokesperson for the US government declined to provide any information.

"The welfare and safety of US citizens abroad is one of the highest priorities of the Department of State," the official said.