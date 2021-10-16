Emmanuel Macron denounced as an "unforgivable crime," a bloody crackdown on Algerian protesters by police in Paris 60 years ago. Although Macron "recognised" the massacre, he did not apologise. He did not announce a commission into what happened and no compensation.

Macron's statement becomes the strongest recognition by a French president of a massacre in which many bodies were thrown into the River Seine.

Yet critics say the move doesn't go far enough.

In a series of tweets, in Arabic, following Macron's statement the Algerian journalist Khadija Benguenna, called the events of October 16 1961, "one of the most horrific massacres of genocide against Algerians who went out in a peaceful demonstration in Paris."

Khadija, who has more than 1.2 million Twitter followers and is considered one of the Arab worlds most influential personalities, said Macron's recognition of the massacre doesn't go far enough.

"The number of people killed by shooting and thrown into the Seine remains a state secret to this day, and the apology remains a distant prospect," she added.

On October 17, 1961, under the orders of then Paris police chief Maurice Papon, police attacked a demonstration by 25,000 pro-National Liberation Front (FLN) Algerians protesting against a curfew imposed on Algerians.

The march was repressed "brutally, violently and in blood", Macron's office said in a statement, adding that some 12,000 Algerians were arrested, many were wounded and dozens killed.

Macron attended a ceremony commemorating the anniversary at the bridge at Bezons, west of Paris, from where some Algerians had started their march and where many bodies were recovered from the Seine.

"He admitted the facts: the crimes committed that night under the authority of Maurice Papon are inexcusable for the Republic," the Elysee Palace statement said.