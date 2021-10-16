Thousands of pro-military demonstrators have gathered in front of the presidential palace in Khartoum, chanting "down with the government of hunger" as Sudan grapples with the biggest political crisis in its two-year transition.

The people are demanding the dissolution of the transitional government, saying it had failed them economically and politically.

Military and civilian groups have been sharing power in an uneasy alliance since the toppling of long-standing President Omar al Bashir in 2019.

The 53-month transitional period is set to end with elections in early 2024.

For weeks, tensions have escalated between the military and civilian components of the transitional authority as the former criticised the latter following a failed coup attempt in September.

Military leaders have been demanding reforms to the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) coalition and to the civilian cabinet. Civilian leaders, however, have accused them of aiming for a power grab.

Saturday’s demonstrations were organised by a military-aligned faction of the FFC, a civilian alliance which spearheaded the anti-Bashir protests and became a key plank of the transition.

“We need a military government, the current government has failed to bring us justice and equality,” said Abboud Ahmed, a 50-year-old protester near the presidential palace in central Khartoum.

Pro-civilian groups have called for protests on Thursday.

Critics of Saturday’s protests alleged that the demonstrations were driven by members of the military and security forces, and involved sympathisers with the former regime.