TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan: Racism, Islamophobia remain major problem for Turks in Europe
Turkey's President Erdogan urged European countries to take effective measures against all discriminatory treatments, attacks at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Merkel in Istanbul.
Erdogan: Racism, Islamophobia remain major problem for Turks in Europe
Turkey's President Erdogan and Germany's Chancellor Merkel held an hour-long meeting in Istanbul. / Reuters
By Imran Maqbool, Saim Kurubas
October 16, 2021

Racism, Islamophobia, xenophobia and discrimination have remained the main problem for the Turkish community in Europe, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

 Speaking at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Istanbul, Erdogan said: “Turkish community in Germany constitutes our common wealth and it holds important social aspect of our relations.”

Erdogan called on European nations to take effective measures against all discriminatory treatments and racist attacks.

 Erdogan expressed hope that Merkel will continue to contribute to the friendship between the two nations after leaving office.

 The president also expressed hope that the successful work that they carried out with the outgoing German chancellor will continue in the same manner under a new German government.

 For her part, Merkel said the EU's support to Turkey on irregular migration would continue.

 "We want to prevent human trafficking. It is essential … for the EU to support Turkey in this regard," she said.

RECOMMENDED

Common interests

 Merkel stressed that Turkey and Germany always have common interests, and added that this would be how the next federal government will see it.

The press conference followed an hour-long meeting between Erdogan and Merkel at the Huber Mansion.

The two leaders discussed issues on their agenda, especially bilateral relations, in today's meetings, Erdogan said.

After 16 years in power, Merkel is preparing to leave active politics later this year, but she will remain in her post until a new coalition government is formed.

Her Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) narrowly lost the general elections late last month.

READ MORE: Merkel: Israel should not ‘lose sight’ of importance of Palestine state

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles
Trump wants new, improved nuclear arms treaty with Russia as New START expires
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Israel bulldozed Gaza cemetery with British, Australian war graves: report
'ICE behaviour not law enforcement, it's thuggery' — US Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
Trump vows full force to find Savannah Guthrie's mother as case grips America
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Russia, Ukraine conduct prisoner swap as second round of Abu Dhabi peace talks concludes
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror