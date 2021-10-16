The US and several EU states have acted aggressively to establish political domination on countries, Nicaragua's Foreign Minister said Friday.

By trying to influence domestic politics to attain political domination, "the US and some European countries always take aggressive actions against other countries," Denis Moncada Colindres told Anadolu Agency during an official visit to Turkey.

States and peoples have the sovereign, honorable, and inherent right to determine their domestic and foreign policies, respecting international law and UN resolutions, said Colindres .

He described unilateral sanctions as unlawful and arbitrary and said that countries that implement them think that they can dominate other peoples and states.

"We don't agree with them because they want to implement the foreign intervention that doesn't really make sense. We also sympathize with other states such as Turkey and other Latin American countries that have suffered from the sanctions," he said.

Nicaragua-Turkey relations

Regarding relations with Turkey, Colindres said it is very good and positive and as part of his visit, agreements were signed in promotion of investments, agriculture, education and political consultations after meeting Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli.

The two countries have similar identities in foreign policy, he said. "Both Turkey and Nicaragua are in favor of reinforcing the principles of international law, advocating UN resolutions and non-interference in the internal affairs of states.”

"We also conduct international relations between our states in a respectful manner and with sovereign equality. These elements contribute to the strengthening of our friendly relations, cooperation and solidarity," he said.

The opening of an embassy in Turkey was also discussed during the visit, he added.

READ MORE:For a change, the US will not support military coups