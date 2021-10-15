Opposition parties in Greece have criticised the government's decision to renew a long-standing defence agreement with the US, terming certain conditions of the deal "dangerous" and "unthinkable," while warning that Athens stands to lose more than it gains in the bargain.

The country's main opposition force, Syriza, said the renewed Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement, or MDCA, could drag Athens into unwanted regional tensions.

There is the possibility of tensions in the Black Sea region as the agreement includes a military installation in the northeastern coastal city of Alexandroupolis that allows the deployment of US troops to Bulgaria and Romania, the party said in a statement.

"This could put Greece on the frontline of potential tensions in the Black Sea," Syriza warned while also accusing the government of presenting generalisations about Greece's sovereign rights.

It pointed out that Kyriakos Mitsotakis "is the country's first prime minister in modern times to provide military facilities on Greek soil to another country indefinitely."

Moreover, the MDCA does not clearly specify the US' role or involvement to support Greece's sovereignty amid tensions with Turkey, especially in the Aegean and the East Mediterranean, the Syriza statement concluded.

Dimitris Koutsoumbas, leader of the Communist Party of Greece (KKE), said the agreement threatens to embroil Greece in "dangerous plans of the US, NATO, and the EU."

"Greece is a champion in military spending. There is no money for the people, but it is given to the French and American military-industrial complexes. At the same time, the Greek [defence industry] is allowed to go into decline and shut down," he said in an interview with Real FM radio station on Friday.

READ MORE: Military exercises in Greece are stretching US-Turkey relationship