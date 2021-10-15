On October 14, around 10:30 AM, as guns roared in Beirut, the city's residents couldn't help but recall the bad days of the "civil war" which ripped the country apart between 1975 and 1990. The memories of the war were evoked as a demonstration led by the supporters of Hezbollah and the Amal Movement quickly turned violent. Their armed members opened fire in apparent retaliation against a Christian militia, which they accused of firing the first shot.

For many people in Beirut, however, the incident was nothing but a "show of strength" by Hezbollah and the Amal Movement to 'hamper' the judicial investigation into last year's Beirut port explosion.

“The demonstration and the clashes of today (Thursday) only mean that Hezbollah and the Amal movement want to reassert their power in Lebanon. They have had an image problem since the revolution of October 2019 and the 2020 port explosion. They now want to prove that they still have the supporters and the guns to rule the country and oppose any action against them, including judicial prosecution,” William Khozami, a 54-year-old resident of Ain El Remmaneh neighbourhood, told TRT World.

The Tayouneh roundabout, significant for separating the Shiite-majority areas of Chiyah and Christian dominated Ain al Remmaneh, turned into a battlefield. Gunmen from Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, and gunmen from the Lebanese Forces Party exchanged fire while snipers were deployed on the roofs of neighbouring buildings, in a scene that seemed like a "clone" taken from the days of the civil war. As of Friday morning, seven people were declared dead and 30 others injured.

While Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, two Shia Islamist parties with full-fledged armed wings, together have 29 seats in the parliament, their rival the Lebanese Forces Party, a Christian group and former militia during the civil war, have 15 seats in the parliament.

Another Christian-based party, the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) led by Lebanon's President Michel Aoun, has 29 seats. FPM stayed away from Thursday's clashes, which President Aoun strongly condemned.

The city is still gripped by panic and frustration. Some citizens have barricaded their neighbourhoods.

How did it all begin, and why?

The judicial investigator of the Beirut port explosion, Judge Tariq Al Bitar, began prosecuting several politicians and officials in the Lebanese administration on charges of negligence that caused the catastrophic explosion, which killed 200 people and injured several thousand last year. Al Bitar's probe suggested that the prosecuted officials were aware of thousands of tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored in the port of Beirut.

M. Ghazi Zeaiter and M. Ali Hassan Khalil, members of the Hezbollah and Amal movement, former minister Youssef Fenianos, member of the Marada Movement, and former minister, Nuhad Al-Machnouk from the Future movement, were summoned for an interview at the judge Al Bitar's office on October 12 and 13.

As the accused did not appear in the court, Al Bitar issued an arrest warrant against M. Ali Hassan Khalil and former minister Youssef Fenianos.

The four accused flexed their muscle in an attempt to browbeat Al Bitar. They filed counter lawsuits against the judge and their main aim was to discourage him from prosecuting them for their alleged negligence in the port explosion case. Previously, two of the accused, Ali Hassan Khalil and Ghazi Zeaiter, had succeeded in having Al Bitar's predecessor Fadi Sawan removed from the case.

As the four accused failed to strongarm Al Bitar through a string of lawsuits, later rejected by the courts, Hezbollah and the Amal movement decided to take their fight to the streets.

In a speech broadcasted on October 11, the Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah explicitly called on the Supreme Judicial Council, the country's highest court, to dismiss Al Bitar. And in case the top judicial body did not heed their demand, Nasrallah asked the Council of Ministers to do the needful and find Al Bitar's replacement.

Nasrallah's demand made no impact. Instead, the Lebanese government responded by saying that the country's judiciary is independent and the ruling dispensation, including the Council of Ministers, cannot intervene on the appointment or transfers of judges.

'Bloody demonstration'

On the morning of October 14, the Lebanese people woke up to a "security alert", with "Hezbollah'' and "Amal Movement" mobilizing their supporters to participate in a demonstration calling for the removal of Judge Al-Bitar. The night before, rumours of sectarian clashes were rife, causing unease across different religious communities. A Christian militia was seen preparing for confrontation in the Ain El Remmaneh neighbourhood.

As soon as the supporters of Hezbollah and the Amal movement started their demonstration, things went out of control. As per some local accounts, as the protesters reached the Tayouneh roundabout, they received gunfire. Both Hezbollah and the Amal Movement accused the Lebanese Forces Party of conducting "an ambush and direct sniping operations" to target the demonstration.