Schools, banks and government offices across Lebanon have shut down after hours of gun battles between heavily armed militias killed six people and terrorised Beirut residents.

The government called for a day of mourning on Friday following the armed clashes, in which gunmen used automatic weapons and rocket-propelled grenades on the streets of the capital, echoing the nation’s darkest era of the 1975-90 civil war.

The gun battles raised the spectre of a return to sectarian violence in a country already struggling through one of the world’s worst economic crises of the past 150 years.

Residents in the Tayouneh area of Beirut where most of the fighting played out, swept glass from the streets in front of shops and apartment buildings.

Soldiers guarded the entrance to the battered neighbourhood, and barbed wire was erected at street entrances. Many cars were damaged.

Hezbollah and Amal were holding funerals for their dead later on Friday.