WORLD
2 MIN READ
Panama unearths mass graves of victims from 1989 US invasion
Human rights organisations have long estimated the true number of Panamanian victims could be higher than the official toll of 300, prompting the establishment of a commission to investigate the true number.
Panama unearths mass graves of victims from 1989 US invasion
The exhumation of remains of victims of the 1989 US invasion at the Monte Esperanza cemetery, in Colon, Panama, October 14, 2021. / Reuters
By Merve Ayşe Kızılaslan
October 15, 2021

Several bags with human remains have been exhumed from a mass grave in Panama amid searches for the victims of the US invasion of Panama in 1989.

Attorney General Geomara Guerra said four bags of remains have been recovered so far on Thursday at the Monte Esperanza cemetery in the city of Colon.

"We plan to keep doing the work to dig in the earth and see how many more bags could be there," he told reporters.

The remains were discovered in the same bags that US soldiers distributed for burials, he added.

The military operation took the lives of some 300 civilians and marked the end of the dictatorship of General Manuel Noriega.

RECOMMENDED

Search for victims' bodies

For years, families have called for a search for the remains of those who died, many of whom were buried in mass graves.

Officials last year began exhuming corpses at another cemetery, called Jardin de Paz and found the unidentified remains of about 30 people. They halted the effort due to coronavirus restrictions.

Human rights organisations have long estimated the true number of Panamanian victims could be higher than the official toll of 300, prompting former President Juan Carlos Varela to establish a commission to investigate the true number.

Only 23 American soldiers lost their lives in the assault.

The invasion is an open wound for many Panamanians who each year commemorate the event and have called for the anniversary, December 20, to be declared a day of national mourning.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles
Trump wants new, improved nuclear arms treaty with Russia as New START expires
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Israel bulldozed Gaza cemetery with British, Australian war graves: report
'ICE behaviour not law enforcement, it's thuggery' — US Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
Trump vows full force to find Savannah Guthrie's mother as case grips America
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Russia, Ukraine conduct prisoner swap as second round of Abu Dhabi peace talks concludes
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror