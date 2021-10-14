The United States has returned to the UN Human Rights Council, three-and-a-half years after its dramatic walk-out – time seized upon by China to assert wider influence.

The United Nations General Assembly elected 18 new members of the UN's top rights body, with countries kicking off their three-year council term from January 1.

Though member states were chosen in a secret ballot, the election was a non-contest, with 18 candidate countries standing for 18 seats.

Beyond the United States, the other states elected are: Argentina, Benin, Cameroon, Eritrea, Finland, Gambia, Honduras, India, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Montenegro, Paraguay, Qatar, Somalia and the United Arab Emirates.

READ MORE: US withdraws from UN Human Rights Council – Nikki Haley

Promoting, protecting human rights

The council is tasked with promoting and protecting human rights worldwide, addressing violations and making recommendations, but the election of Eritrea again raises the issue of having authoritarian regimes on the body.