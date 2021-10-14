The number of young children admitted to hospital suffering from severe malnutrition in Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray region has doubled this year over 2020, the UN has said, as escalating fighting threatens to further hamper the aid response.

"Some 18,600 children under the age of five in Tigray have been admitted for treatment for Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) from February to August this year compared to 8,900 in 2020, a 100 percent increase, according to UNICEF," the UN's humanitarian coordination office said on Thursday in its weekly situation report for the 11-month-old conflict in northern Ethiopia.

Malnutrition among pregnant and lactating women also "continues to be very high at about 63 per cent", the report said, while noting that only 897 aid trucks have reached the region of roughly 6 million people since mid-July –– about 14 percent of the estimated need.

Tigray conflict

Tigray erupted in conflict last November after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops to topple the region's former ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

The 2019 Nobel Peace laureate said the move came in response to TPLF attacks on army camps and promised a swift victory.

But by late June the TPLF had regrouped and retaken most of the region including the regional capital Mekele.

Since then the region has been under a de facto humanitarian blockade, according to the UN, which estimates that hundreds of thousands face famine-like conditions.

The US has largely blamed Ethiopian government policies for the blockade, while the government has blamed TPLF incursions into neighbouring regions of Amhara and Afar.

Polio outbreak feared