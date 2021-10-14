The United States during talks this week made clear its opposition to Israel's building of illegal Jewish settlements on occupied land, a senior Israeli official has said.

READ MORE: How Israel’s settler-colonial nature shapes its state

Asked if the US side had raised the issue during the visit of Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top officials in Washington, the Israeli official told reporters, "Yes."

"They raised it, and not in a 'Great job, guys, go ahead'" way, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.