Algerian-French ties are mired in controversy after the persistent issue of responsibility for colonial crimes has resurfaced again.

The ongoing diplomatic row comes after negative comments attributed to French President Emmanuel Macron regarding Algeria were published in a Le Monde article on October 2.

The controversy shows no signs of abating, with Algeria’s government accusing France of “genocide” on October 2, before banning French military aircraft from flying through its airspace a day later. Macron has expressed wishes for “appeasement”, but little to no action has been taken by either side to rectify the Franco-Algerian crisis.

Turkey also criticized the French statement, particularly its description of 300 years of Ottoman-Algerian rule as colonialism, suggesting this “cheap approach” would not aid Macron ahead of French elections in April 2022.

“Algeria is fully aware of right-leaning French views towards Arabs. Muslims and Algerians alike. This is an unacceptable escalation in rhetoric and policy, with false criticisms levelled against the Algerian Hirak movement, and Algerian history.” notes an Algerian diplomatic attache based in the Arab Gulf who spoke to TRT World, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“It’s not unreasonable to expect regret and reparations for the deaths of millions, and it's perfectly reasonable to expect the deaths of over a million Algerians not be used as a chip for upcoming elections. Let me add, if France can issue apologies to the Polynesians, why not the Algerians? Are we less human, or do we enjoy different rights?,” asks the Algerian attache.

Algeria recalled its ambassador from France, with his return contingent on “total respect for the Algerian state,” said President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

Generational trauma

In Algeria, the effects of French colonialism still linger in collective memory. By no means a novel concept, French psychoanalyst Franz Fanon was the first to document the extent of colonial trauma in his book The Wretched of the Earth (1963).

Drawing on his clinical experience in Algeria, Fanon links colonial violence to the rise of multiple pathological behaviours.

Contemporary Algerian psychoanalyst Karima Lazali also makes a similar case in her book The Colonial Trauma (2018), and a more recent unpacking of its impacts in another book published in 2021.

Lazali argues colonial violence gave rise to constant malaise, persistent suspicion, self-mutilation, loss of the father figure, and even a collective ‘death drive’, while enabling ‘social inertia’ and the ‘relinquishment of being’.

She notes that while many French feel weighed down by their awareness of a colonial history they never experienced, Algerians still struggle with the effects generations later. This includes trauma from French colonial policies that imposed new names on people and the land, breaking up families and groups.

Lazali also points to intentional French colonial policies geared at severing ties between the Algerians and their culture, tradition, religion, community, history, language and genealogy, giving rise to feelings of loss, injustice, and abandonment.

A bone to pick

While Macron’s stance seems to correlate with the rise of the far right within the French republic and the increasing prevalence of systemic and societal Islamophobia, there are deeper disputes between the two nations.

For one, French administrations have historically eschewed recognition of France’s role in the colonization of Algeria, resulting in the deaths of at least 1 million Algerians during its war of independence alone, from 1954 to 1962.

While Macron has previously described colonialism as a “crime against humanity”, acknowledging France’s use of torture, Algerians feel that the statements fall short of genuine regret or action.

Over five million Algerians died at the hands of French colonialists in a span of a century and a quarter, according to Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune. The Algerian League for the Defense of Human Rights, however, puts the number at 10 million in a report it published in 2017.

“We all know that a speech isn’t binding and doesn’t mean policy. Be honest. Tell your people about the hundreds of thousands of Algerians tortured in the name of ‘public order’ and ‘counter-insurgency’. Tell them about the dehumanization of 'barbaric' Arabs, electric shocks to genitalia. What of the rape, burying old men alive, guillotines, hangings, waterboarding, sleep deprivation, and burnings?,” says Ahmed Soufianne, a recent graduate of law from Algeria's Guelma University who spoke to TRT World

Throughout 132 years of French colonization, at least five million Algerians lost their lives. Algerian historian Mohammed al-Amin believes that the number of dead could be as high as 10 million, in sharp contrast to the 400,000 deaths admitted to by French historians.

Much like other British or French colonies, Algerians were forced to serve as expendable soldiers in France’s wars, as early as 1830. They fought in the Franco-Prussian war (1870), and World War I which saw nearly 100,000 Algerians die fighting the Imperial German Army.

During World War II, nearly 233,000 Algerians fought for the liberation of Southern France from the Vichy Regime in 1944 including campaigns in Italy and Germany from 1944-1945.

A recent conference held at Emir Abdelkader University, Constantine estimated that France also looted nearly $180 billion in treasure, gold and silver throughout its colonization of Algeria.

Moreover, while France is only beginning to engage with its history of 193 nuclear tests conducted over three decades in its former colony French Polynesia, it has yet to recognize or admit to its nuclear tests in Algeria.

Algerians contend with higher incidences of birth mutations, cancer and thyroid disorders to the present day. In March 2021, a French NGO raised the alarm on high levels of radioactive dust reaching the French-Swiss border, carried by southern 'Sirocco' winds from Algeria’s desert.

On January 21, Macron responded to a 145-page report by French historian Benjamin Stora by declaring there would be no apology for the French colonization.

One of the recommendations made by the report was the return of the sword of Emir Abdelkader, which remains in France, including admission to assassinations and abductions of notable Algerians.

Commissioned during the heart of the Yellow Vest crisis to appease left-wing voters, the report nonetheless omits mention of atrocities committed during France’s war of conquest in Algeria, including the use of scorched earth policies. The report is also accused of taking an anti-decolonial stance on war crimes.

An official from the Macron government has been unequivocal that there “there is no question of repentance. Repentance is vanity,” one said.