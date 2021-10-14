The average American is responsible for the emission of as much CO2 every year as 581 Burundians, the country with the smallest carbon footprint globally – which also tops the list of the world’s most food insecure.

As the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow nears, low-income countries are calling on rich nations - which have amassed their wealth through unrestricted CO2 emissions - to step up their commitments towards the world’s poorest, who are often on the frontlines of climate change.

So far, rich nations have fallen short of an existing pledge to deliver US$100 billion a year in climate finance by 2020. On top of that, as the Least Developed Country (LDC) negotiating group noted in a joint statement ahead of COP26, most of the money has been disbursed as loans rather than grants. The fear is that climate finance may further entrap the world’s poorest in debt, particularly as countries are still grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic and its economic consequences.

“This climate crisis is adding further to the debt burden of low-income countries,” professor Mizan R. Khan, Deputy Director of the International Centre for Climate Change & Development at Bangladesh's Independent University, and the country’s chief climate finance negotiator at the UN, told TRT World.

“Low-income countries have received that finance more in the form of loans rather than grants and we are fighting against that,” Khan explained. “Our argument is that adaptation finance is creating a new debt trap for developing countries.”

Bangladesh is a low-lying country where devastating storms and floods have wrought havoc, costing millions in damages in the last few years. Parts of the country are affected by drought and shortages of water for drinking and irrigation, leaving millions with no choice but to migrate.

According to the 2015 Climate Change Vulnerability Index, Bangladesh’s economy is more at risk from climate change than that of any other country. It has invested more than $10 billion in climate change-related projects including adapting farming systems, or securing homes and river embankments, earning international praise for some of its adaptation practices such as its floating agricultural gardens.

The Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF), a lobbying partnership of 48 countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East that are particularly affected by climate change, has been calling for a reassessment of developing countries’ debt in light of major natural disasters that have sent public spending through the roof. Collectively, these countries are responsible for five percent of global emissions. G20 nations account for around 75 percent.

Earlier this year, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the UN agency responsible for assessing climate change science, issued its starkest warning yet and said that some of the changes the planet is undergoing due to human activity are now irreversible. Many in the developing world saw it as yet another confirmation that the world’s big polluters should take historical responsibility for the consequences of a warming planet.

“It is unjust of the world to expect climate-vulnerable countries to pay such a heavy price for the emissions of others,” Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, which currently chairs the CVF, wrote in response to the report, calling on international financial institutions, loan providers and donors to support efforts to restructure their debt burden.

“With COVID-19 gutting our economies that were already in difficult debt positions, and the expectation of worsening impacts now that warming is locked into the climate system, small island developing states are facing a financial tsunami,” said Belize Ambassador Janine Felson, lead negotiator on finance at the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS), which represents 39 small island developing countries in the UN climate process.

Khan argues that one solution could be considering “debt-for-adaptation” swaps. The basic idea behind it is to offer debt relief to countries that would then invest the freed funds in national adaptation programmes.

“This is a win-win for all. It does not involve new money for the donors, and the recipients will also benefit,” Khan says.